Lizzo Refuses to Settle Legal Battle with Former Backup Dancers Outside of Court “I’m Fighting The Case Because I Know It’s Not True”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 5th, 2026 - 8:25 PM

Singer-songwriter Lizzo said she is determined not to settle her ongoing lawsuit out of court in a CBS Mornings interview this past Monday. She calls settling out of court an “easy out,” but she’s “fighting the case because I know it’s not true.”

The aforementioned lawsuit was filed in August of 2023 by three of her former backup dancers: Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. They made allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment throughout the two-year duration (from 2021 to 2023) of working with Lizzo, as reported by NME. Of these allegations, one was a claim that the singer had fat-shamed Davis and later fired her. This claim was thrown out by a judge in mid-December of last year.

Many allegations of sexual harassment remain, however. This includes one where her backup dancers claim that she pressured them to engage with adult performers at a nightclub in Amsterdam in early 2023.

Lizzo said she’s fully prepared to take the witness stand if the case goes to trial and would “look fabulous doing it.” She is “not afraid of the truth” and said, “the truth is less salacious than the headlines.”

​Amid her legal battles, the singer continues to make music. She released the title track for her upcoming album Bitch last week with an accompanying music video. The project will be her fifth studio album and is slated for release on June 5th.