Lizzo Shares Anthemic New Single & Video “Bitch”

Home News Steven Taylor May 1st, 2026 - 3:42 PM

Lizzo dropped a new single today, the title track to her upcoming fifth studio album. The boldly titled track “Bitch” was released today ahead of the album’s release, which is set for next month. As Billboard reports, the song and album title come as a statement by the singer and an attempt to reclaim the term. A video for the track was also released, which can be found on Lizzo’s YouTube channel.

The video opens with ambience and a voice stating, “there’s a line, if you cross it, that’s your motherfuckin’ ass.” The track begins repeating the line “she’s a bitch,” with the word itself also seen all across the black and white video’s iconography – dyed into women’s hair, as part of film displays, and even on Lizzo’s own outfit. As Lizzo takes over the track, she also becomes the focus of the video, scene dancing and posing in tune with the track. The chorus has Lizzo describing herself using a multitude of terms, not only the titular and derogatory “bitch,” but also with contrasting terms like achild and a mother or a sinner and saint, ending with “and everything between/you know you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“Reclaiming the wordis power,” Lizzo shared in a statement. “It’s taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence and unapologetic self-love. So many incredible women in music have used the word for positivity, like Meredith Brooks and Missy Elliott. It was only fitting to name my album Bitch because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms and because I am 100% that bitch!”

“Bitch” is the title track off Lizzo’s upcoming fifth studio album, set for release on June 5th.