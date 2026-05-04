Olivia Rodrigo Teams Up With Weyes Blood To Perform New Song “Begged” On SNL

Home News Guillaume Oded May 4th, 2026 - 8:16 PM

Olivia Rodrigo hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last night, taking on a double role as both host and musical guest. Rodrigo performed “Drop Dead,” the lead single from her forthcoming album You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love, alongside a new song, “Begged,” which she first unveiled at an invite-only LA show late last month, this time with Weyes Blood. Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie introduced “Begged,” while Debbie Harry stepped out ahead of “Drop Dead.”

The monologue leaned into self-deprecating humor, the way good comedy often does. Rodrigo shared footage from her earliest acting job, an Old Navy commercial she filmed at six years old, and delivered a parody of “Driver’s License” rewritten around the quietly annoying process of getting a Real ID rather than heartbreak.

Rodrigo last appeared on SNL in 2023, performing “Vampire” and “All-American Bitch” ahead of her second album, Guts. She is now the third artist to both host and perform in SNL’s 51st season, following Harry Styles and Sabrina Carpenter, marking her second time on the show. Olivia Rodrigo is also expanding the scale of her career, with multi-night shows in major cities and support from artists like The Last Dinner Party.

Her presence throughout the episode carried into the sketches as well, with her later appearances featuring her moving through comedic acting roles: a jilted girlfriend, an awkward baker and a melodramatic soap character. These moments felt connected to the same performative awareness and themes that run through her music.

According to Pitchfolk, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love arrives June 12, with Rodrigo recently announcing the Unraveled Tour in support of the release.