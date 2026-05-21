Bloc Party Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 7:38 PM

According to Consequence.net, a week after announcing their latest album, Anatomy of a Brief Romance, Bloc Party has mapped out a string of headlining shows. There are five North American concerts scheduled for the summer: July 8, in Nashville, July 16, in Montreal, July 20, in Cleveland, July 21, in McKees/Pittsburgh and July 27, in Richmond. The remainder of the band’s itinerary in July will come from supporting Muse. For tickets, more information, click here.

On another note, Anatomy of a Brief Romance is Bloc Party’s seventh studio album and is due out September 11th. Frontman Kele Okereke described the 14-track LP as most confessional and personal record to date, recalling in true detail his separation from his long-time partner, the subsequent turmoil and finding love again.

Block Party Tour Dates

7/8 — Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/16 — Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

7/20 — Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

7/21 — McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

7/27 — Richmond, VA – The National

Photo Credit: Marv Watson