Hayley Williams Says Bloc Party Is Number One Influence For Paramore’s Next Album

August 1st, 2022

According to BrooklynVegan, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has commented on the band’s next album, including the musical influence behind the record’s sound. In her new radio show/podcast Everything Is Emo, Williams names Bloc Party as their “number one reference.”

Williams discussed the group’s fascination with Bloc Party, offering, “We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and it always reminds me of getting my driving license,” Williams continued, “Bloc Party’s Silent Alarm was always on in the car. It was a favorite, and there’s really not a bad track on it.”

Williams goes on to praise the band for their “unique” and “dynamic” sound, voicing her content on their return to the stage and music world in general. She added that she hopes that the bands will be able to “cross paths” and credits them as “being a huge part of our story from day one.” The entire episode focused on English bands from Arctic Monkeys to Wolf Alice to The 1975 and Foals before closing the segment with a mention of Leeds-based hardcore punk group Higher Power. The episode as well as past segments are currently available to stream on BBC Sounds.

Paramore will be hitting the road in North America this fall starting with a show in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Theater. They will then travel through Utah, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Nevada before visiting Toronto, Ontario at The History on November 7. Returning to the U.S., they will perform in Illinois, Ohio, Georgia and Florida before paying a visit to Mexico City at the Corona Capital Festival on November 19.

Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

10/2 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

10/4 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

10/6 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

10/8 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

10/9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

10/11 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

10/16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

11/7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

11/9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/19 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi