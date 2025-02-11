Bloc Party Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Metric

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 8:00 PM

Two decades, six albums, multiple world tours and a variety of solo projects under their belt, Bloc Party will be hitting the road in celebration of their beloved debut record, Silent Alarm. Presale begins on Wednesday, February 12, and fans can sign-up for presale access at BlocParty.com. General on sale will be on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Kicking off at Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven festival, the tour sees the band perform some venues for the first-time ever including New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Bloc Party will also be returning to Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago and other cities.

The tour is primed to be incredibly special as the group will perform their greatest hits with an emphasis on their debut record, Silent Alarm, which was released twenty years ago and still remains as integral to the cultural zeitgeist as it did when it came out.

Last year, “This Modern Love” was notably featured in Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan. The song was a smash hit because it brought in a new generation of listeners.

Bloc Party North American Tour Dates

5/10 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

5/30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/31 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

6/4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

6/6 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

6/7 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

6/8 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Outdoors

6/9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

6/11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

6/14 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

6/16 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

6/17 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBA (On Sale TBA)

*supporting Metric

Photo Credit: Marv Watson