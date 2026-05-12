Bloc Party Announces New Album Anatomy of a Brief Romance for September 2026 Release

Home News Aryn Honaker May 12th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

The London rock band Bloc Party has a new album coming. It’s titled Anatomy of a Brief Romance and is set to release later this year on September 11 via Contagious Records / Virgin Music Group, per Pitchfork. Bloc Party recruited the iconic music producer Trevor Horn for the record, and they released the lead single “Coming Out Strong” on Monday. “Every lyric you’re hearing on this record was something that actually happened to me,” Lead singer and rhythm guitarist Kele Okereke said of the forthcoming album. “I had to tell the story, from start to finish.” He wrote it after the end of his over-10-year-long relationship.

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This last project was their 2022 LP Alpha Games, which features popular songs like “Traps” and “In Situ.” In the four years since their last official release, they’ve been playing a series of shows in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 2005 debut studio album, Silent Alarm. There will be no shortage of live shows from the band either, as they are set to join rock band Muse on their 2026 North American tour for the July shows.

Anatomy of a Brief Romance Track List