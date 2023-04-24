Paramore’s Hayley Williams Cover Bloc Party’s “Blue Light” With Band’s Frontman Kele Okereke in London

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com way before Paramore released their latest album This Is Why, Hayley Williams discussed how Bloc Party was Paramore’s “number one reference” for the new LP.

Starting next month Bloc Party will open half of the shows on Paramore’s North American Arena Tour and right now, Paramore are playing in the UK with Bloc Party. Last night the tour stopped at the O2 Arena in London, which is Bloc Party’s hometown.

During their headlining set, Paramore covered “Blue Light,” which is a classic tune from Bloc Party’s 2005 debut Silent Alarm. The performance featured Block Party’s frontman Kele Okereke.

When Okereke joined Paramore on stage, Williams told the crowd how Bloc Party’s music became an inspiration for Paramore.

“Bloc Party has been a huge influence on Paramore since we were little kids, you know? Picking up guitars and writing songs for the first time. And we’ve grown up with this band, the same way that a lot of you have grown up with us and probably have grown up with Bloc Party as well. So it only feels right to sing a song together that I used to cry to in my car. And maybe we can all cry together.”

The from there, Williams and Okereke performed a intinmate version of “Blue Light,” where both artists took turns on the verses and then sang harmonies on the chorus while Williams kept joyfully staying : “I can’t believe this.”

Following their run of shows in the UK and Ireland, Paramore and Bloc Party will hit the road together once again but this time they will be heading to the United States and Canada from late May to early August.