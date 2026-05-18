Slipknot Announces Official Release of Previously Unreleased Album Look Outside Your Window For June 2026 Release

Home News Beka Welsh May 18th, 2026 - 9:19 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to NME, Slipknot has announced the upcoming release of their experimental album, Look Outside Your Window, recorded nearly 20 years ago.

American heavy metal band Slipknot recorded the songs for their upcoming album all the way back in 2008. As such, it has been widely considered a “lost” piece of work, even when the band began teasing fans with the album’s release in early 2019, as it was perpetually delayed, due in part to COVID-19. The album’s eventual release was confirmed by the band’s co-founder and percussionist, Clown, in 2024.

“I’m really pleased about it and happy to finally be rid of it,” he said. “It is happening, but unfortunately, because of Christmas and New Year, and the way business works, I can’t slide it this year.”

The album was first released for a very limited run earlier this year, in April, in honor of Record Store Day, but will finally be widely available for fans to purchase after its official release on June 12.

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Slipknot has referred to the album as having an “experimental spirit,” recorded amidst the production of the band’s fourth album, All Hope Is Gone.

Speaking in depth about the album, the band said it was, “created during a chaotic time in our shared history, the songs were born late at night, in a house on a farm in the middle of nowhere. Peering out through a big picture window, we wondered about what, or who might be lurking outside. That sense of the unknown seeping into the music itself.

“There were no rules; ideas could come from anywhere: subtle drum loops, bits of organ or abstract guitar noise, even samples of frogs or crickets. Guided by emotion and instinct, we let the sounds themselves point the way.”

The album is also set to feature Cristina Scabbia, from the Italian heavy metal band Lacuna Coil, with several appearances throughout.

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Look Outside Your Window Tracklist

11th March Moth Dirge Christina Is Real Away In Reverse Toad Juliette U Can’t Stop This