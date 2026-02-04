Slipknot Members Confirm Unreleased Album Look Outside Your Window For April 2026 Release, Will Not be Credited as a Slipknot Album

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 4th, 2026 - 5:44 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Slipknot fans are finally getting definitive news on one of the most talked-about unreleased recordings from the band’s history. The long-shelved project known as Look Outside Your Window is now confirmed for a Record Store Day release in April 2026 and will arrive under its own name rather than as a Slipknot album. This announcement ends years of speculation and anticipation from listeners who have clamored for these songs since they were first recorded.

According to MetalInjection, the forthcoming Look Outside Your Window album will not bear the Slipknot name when it drops on April 18th, 2026, though it was created by four members of the band during the All Hope Is Gone sessions back in 2008. The project features vocalist Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root, percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan and DJ Sid Wilson exploring experimental and melodic directions far outside the heavier sound Slipknot is known for. While the new release will consist solely of vinyl pressings for Record Store Day, its existence cements the long-rumored record as finally available to the public.

Tracklist:

11th March Moth Dirge Christina Is Real Away In Reverse Toad Juliette U Can’t Stop This

The album’s release strategy and title reflect the unconventional and personal nature of the music within. Rather than being tied to the Slipknot brand and its expectations, Look Outside Your Window stands on its own as a creative outgrowth of four band members’ willingness to experiment far beyond the aggressive metal sound their name usually evokes.