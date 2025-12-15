Cristina Scabbia Of Lacuna Coil On AI Music: “Platforms Like Spotify Should Say No To AI Artists Because That’s Not Real Music”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 15th, 2025 - 6:52 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, in a recent interview with Spain’s El Jevilongo, singer Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil has weighed in on a debate about people using an A.I. music generator as a tool to create melodies, harmonies and rhymes based on artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms and machine learning (M.L.) models. “I hate music made with A.I. I understand that A.I. is the way because I can deny the progress. I understand that we are a little pissed, especially creative people, especially artists and painters and people who create posters for shows, all the graphic designers are really pissed, photographers and also singers and musicians because I think for music, it should start from platforms,” said Scabbia.

The singer adds: “I understand the business point, but platforms like Spotify, at least they should say no to A.I. artists because that’s not real music. I mean, they are [streaming] music from a real artist already. They should be the ones to say, like, ‘We don’t accept A.I. musicians.’ And also people should be aware that those are just creations from computers with no souls in it. Some people don’t even realize it. I’ve seen many, many videos of people just singing over these bands that are not even existing.”

After the interviewer noted that “creativity is like a muscle” whereby “if you don’t use it, you’re gonna lose it,” Scabbia said: “Well, I don’t think it’s a problem for whoever is using it, creating music, because I think that they’re not really interested in music and they just do it for the business. Because if you’re a real musician, you would take your time to write your music and maybe use the help of electronic things to improve your creativity or to make it faster, but A.I., it’s something like in which you’re not doing anything, pretty much. I mean, I don’t understand why they call themselves artists, because you can’t really be an artist just like typing, ‘Make a song that sounds like Lacuna Coil.’ That’s not creating something; that’s just like cheating big time.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat