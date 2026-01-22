Slipknot Reportedly Voluntarily Dismiss Lawsuit Against Slipknot.com Domain Owner

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2026 - 5:48 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Slipknot has voluntarily dismissed the alleged patent infringement lawsuit they filed last fall against the Slipknot.com domain for allegedly cybersquatting under the federal Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act and trademark infringement. The lawsuit claimed that Slipknot.com was allegedly registered in 2001 and several years after the band‘s formation in the mid-1990s.

Slipknot has since used Slipknot1.com as its official web site by explaining that the lawsuit was necessitated by the fact that the Slipknot.com domain name was allegedly being used to profit from the band’s name by providing pay-per-click ad links for alleged “concert tickets”, “Slipknot merchandise” and “concert VIP packages”.

Earlier this week, lawyers for the domain owner filed a motion to dismiss by allegedly stating that the band did not serve the registrant within the time required by the court. The next day, Slipknot filed a notice of voluntary dismissal. The dismissal is without prejudice, which means the band’s claims could be brought back in the future.

For those who may not know, The federal Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act allows individuals and companies to assume control of domain names that are identical or confusingly similar to their own, as long as they can prove that the domain name holder acted in bad faith.