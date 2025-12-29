Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan Shares Opinion On AI: “There’s A Lot Of Love In AI, It’s A Beautiful Thing In My Opinion”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 2:20 PM

According to Loudersound.com, artificial intelligence has been one of the most controversial topics of 2025 and Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has become one of the few high-profile heavy metal musicians to speak out in favor of the advancing technology. In a new interview with gaming magazine The Escapist, the co-founder and percussionist for Slipknot sees AI as “a professor in my pocket who only wants to do what I ask it”. “I’m employing AI 190 percent.”

While talking about the topic, Crahan mentioned how he views AI as a tool that can help upcoming musicians become successful in the music industry and AI can transform words into something far more beautiful: “I’ve been using AI my whole life,” viewing it as the latest in the series of tools which have been set up to help musicians over the years. He then claims to have “thousands and thousands” of poems that he’s written since he was young, adding that, through AI, he can transform them into something else without compromising his vision.”

“Here are my words,” he says. “Don’t change them. Don’t alter them. But show me some different ways to sing it. What’s the difference between me pulling out my pocket producer… or me trying to get a famous producer that might not even work with me and could potentially cost me $150,000… who will only give me one or two ways – I’m not mentioning any names!”