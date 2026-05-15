Enter Shikari Announce Cancelation Of 2026 North American Tour Dates Due To Visa Issues

Home News Skylar Jameson May 15th, 2026 - 7:53 PM

Enter Shikari has announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour of North America, which was set to take place later this year. The reason for calling off the tour was “ongoing visa issues”. The band was set to travel across the east cost in June and move over to the West Coast in September & October. The tour would have started on June 10th in Boston at Paradise Rock Club and moved over to the West Coast on September 25th, starting at Emo’s in Austin, Texas. They also had to cancel some upcoming festival performances at Warped Tour D.C. and Summerfest.

In the band’s statement, they explain how their visa issues are not likely to be solved before they have to make major financial decisions regarding the tour. In their statement, the band explains, “Hello USA & Canada. We wish we were here with better news. Unfortunately, despite best efforts at our end, due to ongoing visa issues that look extremely unlikely to be sorted before some massive financial decisions need to be made, we’re in the position where we have to cancel both legs of the planned touring in North America this year, along with our Warped Tour and Summerfest appearances. If you know us, you know that this isn’t a decision taken lightly and we’re gutted that we’re not able to be with you in 2026.”

They continued their statement by explaining that even though they already started planning a 2027 tour, the uncertainty around the timeframe it takes to get a US visa made them decide to completely cancel their 2026 tour, instead of postponing the shows and trying to reschedule them. They state, “We’re already starting the process of trying to make plans for 2027 but, with uncertainty around the timeframes getting visas secured, we did not want to simply postpone and reschedule these shows, hence full cancellation and refunding of ticket purchases.”

Their statement concludes with an apology and with the band thanking their fans for supporting them, “Once again, we apologise for this situation which is out of our control, and we thank you for your continued support. We were really looking forward to bringing Lose Your Self to you, and we hope to have better news regarding that sooner rather than later.” To receive a refund on tickets to Enter Shikari’s now-cancelled tour, ticketholders should contact their ticket provider.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi