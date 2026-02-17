Enter Shikari Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 5:56 PM

Today, Enter Shikari has announced their return to North America for a string of East Coast headline dates. The run opens on June 10, at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club before hitting New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Grand Rapids and other cities. Tickets go on general sale Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking HERE

Renowned worldwide for spectacular and innovative live shows that blur the line between concert and communal release, Enter Shikari has built a reputation as one of the most joyously raucous bands actively touring today. Whether commanding arena stages or whipping intimate rooms into euphoric dance parties, their performances are defined by immersive production, relentless energy and a sense of collective celebration and catharsis that has become central to the band’s identity.

Their ambitious and masterfully curated live approach has translated powerfully across North America, where their fall 2024 headline tour, their biggest in the region to date, sold out venues across the US and Canada alongside You Me At Six and Yours Truly. Last summer brought headline shows in Southern California and a return to Warped Tour in Long Beach, further cementing their reputation as a must-see live act on both sides of the pond.

Enter Shikari Tour Dates

6/10 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

6/12 – Irving Plaza – New York NY

6/13 – Theatre Of The Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

6/16 – The Basement East – Nashville. TN

6/17 – Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN

6/18 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

6/20 – Amsterdam Music Hall – Minneapolis, MN

6/22 – The Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI

6/23 – Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON