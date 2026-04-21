Enter Shikari Shares New Video For “Find Out The Hard Way”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 21st, 2026 - 11:02 PM

Enter Shikari have unveiled the official video for “Find Out The Hard Way…,” positioning the track as a centerpiece of their surprise-released album Lose Your Self, out now via SO Recordings. Dropped without warning, the record was delivered in full, skipping the typical staggered rollout and instead presenting a complete, immersive statement.

“Find Out The Hard Way…” sits at the heart of that release, reflecting the album’s wider tone and intent. Across Lose Your Self, the band lean into a mix of intensity and reflection, a balance critics have already picked up on. Kerrang!! described the band as “urgent, vital, alive,” while Distorted Sound highlighted the record’s ability to move between darkness and hope. That push and pull defines the atmosphere surrounding the track, giving it weight within the album’s broader narrative.

The video arrives as a visual extension of that central moment, reinforcing the song’s place within the record rather than standing apart from it. It follows closely behind the album’s release, continuing the band’s approach of presenting Lose Your Self as a unified piece rather than a collection of disconnected singles. The release builds on the momentum of 2023’s A Kiss For The Whole World, which gave Enter Shikari their first UK No.1 album. Since then, the band have maintained a relentless touring presence, carrying that energy into this new era with both the record and its accompanying visuals.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi