Enter Shikari Surprise Release New Album Lose Your Self

Home News Steven Taylor April 9th, 2026 - 7:32 PM

Enter Shikari silently dropped a new release onto the rock scene today. Their eight studio album, Lose Your Self, was surprise released today. The 12 track album is said to be an exploration of themes of desolation, futility and “complete despair at the state of the world, but with glimmers of hopefulness and optimism threaded throughout.” The surprise release not only comes digitally, but also physically, with it available to stream and buy worldwide in both CD and Vinyl.

“We’re delighted to present LOSE YOUR SELF,” frontman Rou Reynolds stated, “and give people the chance to hear a Shikari record like never before – as a cohesive whole. We want people to go on a proper journey with this album, and see where it takes them. No lead up, no singles, and no explanation. Forcing the listener to actually listen, without being drip-fed ideas out of context, or spoon-fed explanations. We simply present it all, for the listener to immerse themself in.”

“Releasing in this way was also a decision to not be distracted by chart races, or accolades and ‘things,'” he continued. “We got the No.1 album on our last record. This is simply about the music being presented in a natural way. Despite turning out to be one our darkest and heaviest albums to date, it also preaches hope and offers answers. Shikari will always offer hope, because without hope there is no action. We’ll just always offer it with a dose of realism.”

Enter Shikari Lose Your Self Tracklist

1. Lose Your Self

2. Find Out The Hard Way…

3. Dead In The Water

4. Demons

5. The Flick Of A Switch I.

6. I Can’t Keep My Hands Clean

7. It’s OK

8. The Flick Of A Switch II.

9. Shipwrecked!

10. Spaceship Earth I. Avec Abandon

11. Spaceship Earth II. Angoscioso