Enter Shikari Announces New Live Album & Film Live At Wembley For July 2025 Release

May 26th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

Enter Shikari has announced a Live At Wembley album and an accompanying live film. The record will arrive on July 11, through SO Recordings / Ambush Reality and it captures the band‘s biggest headline show to date from their their massive 2024 UK arena tour.

Enter Shikari were touring their first UK chart-topping album, A Kiss For The World and their setlist also featured songs across their 26 year career and seven albums. The set also saw Rou Reynolds make a riveting speech expressing solidarity with Palestine.

While speaking about the live album, frontman Reynolds said: “Our Wembley show last year was one of my favourite in Shikari’s existence thus far. I’m so glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening.We put a lot of time, energy, and money into the production, and gave our supporters the show they deserved.”

The singer adds: “Despite some technical issues (like losing a couple of cameras’ footage completely!) we hope that the resulting film reflects what an incredible night it was. The swooping drone footage gives people a perspective you don’t often see and we think our old friend Oleg Rooz on the edit really elevates it above ‘just another live video.”

Live At Wembley Tracklist

  1. System / Meltdown
  2. Live Outside
  3. Giant Pacific Octopus (I Don’t Know You Anymore)
  4. Anaesthetist (+ Reso Remix Outro)
  5. Torn Apart
  6. Jailbreak
  7. Bloodshot
  8. Sssnakepit
  9. Goldfish ~ / The Jester
  10. Losing My Grip (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)
  11. the pressure’s on
  12. Juggernauts
  13. Gap In The Fence
  14. The Sights
  15. Enter Shikari / Mothership / Solidarity
  16. It Hurts
  17. satellites* * (feat. Sam Ryder)
  18. { The Dreamer’s Hotel }
  19. Sorry, You’re Not A Winner
  20. A Kiss For The Whole World x

 

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

 

