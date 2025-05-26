Enter Shikari Announces New Live Album & Film Live At Wembley For July 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

Enter Shikari has announced a Live At Wembley album and an accompanying live film. The record will arrive on July 11, through SO Recordings / Ambush Reality and it captures the band‘s biggest headline show to date from their their massive 2024 UK arena tour.

Enter Shikari were touring their first UK chart-topping album, A Kiss For The World and their setlist also featured songs across their 26 year career and seven albums. The set also saw Rou Reynolds make a riveting speech expressing solidarity with Palestine.

While speaking about the live album, frontman Reynolds said: “Our Wembley show last year was one of my favourite in Shikari’s existence thus far. I’m so glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening.We put a lot of time, energy, and money into the production, and gave our supporters the show they deserved.” The singer adds: “Despite some technical issues (like losing a couple of cameras’ footage completely!) we hope that the resulting film reflects what an incredible night it was. The swooping drone footage gives people a perspective you don’t often see and we think our old friend Oleg Rooz on the edit really elevates it above ‘just another live video.” Live At Wembley Tracklist System / Meltdown Live Outside Giant Pacific Octopus (I Don’t Know You Anymore) Anaesthetist (+ Reso Remix Outro) Torn Apart Jailbreak Bloodshot Sssnakepit Goldfish ~ / The Jester Losing My Grip (feat. Jason Aalon Butler) the pressure’s on Juggernauts Gap In The Fence The Sights Enter Shikari / Mothership / Solidarity It Hurts satellites* * (feat. Sam Ryder) { The Dreamer’s Hotel } Sorry, You’re Not A Winner A Kiss For The Whole World x

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi