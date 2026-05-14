Sepultura Invites Biohazard’s Evan Seinfeld Onstage For Performance Of “Slave New World”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 5:49 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA were joined by BIOHAZARD’s Evan Seinfeld for a performance of the song, “Slave New World” during their May 13, headlining concert at Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania. A Fan-filmed video of Evan’s appearance can be found on this article. BIOHAZARD is one of the support acts for SEPULTURA on the latter band’s 2026 Celebrating Life Through Death final North American tour, which kicked off on April 29, in Montclair, New Jersey. Also appearing on the bill are EXODUS and TRIBAL GAZE.

Last month, SEPULTURA released a new EP, The Cloud Of Unknowing, through Nuclear Blast Records. The band previously released two singles from the effort: “The Place” and “Beyond The Dream”. SEPULTURA collaborated on the latter track with Sérgio Britto and Tony Bellotto of TITÃS. SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024, at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band’s debut performance with drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette