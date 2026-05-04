Sepultura, Dillinger Escape Plan & Every Time I Die Collaborator Steve Evetts’ Recording Studio Burned In New Jersey Fire

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 7:39 PM

According to Loudwire.com, a massive fire in Belleville, New Jersey happened on Sunday, where it tore through a recording studio owned by Steve Evetts, who has worked with the likes of Every Time I Die, Sepultura and The Dillinger Escape Plan. According to CBS News, the fire started around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a commercial warehouse used to store mattresses and the fire continued to grow over the next several hours, requiring multiple departments to respond.

Additional tanker trucks were also called to the scene after firefighters reportedly ran out of water. The fire eventually reached Evetts’ studio as the blaze continued to spread but no injuries are being reported. CBS said high winds and low water pressure from the incident have caused a “state of emergency” to be declared in the area, which closed schools and government offices for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Evetts (@steveevetts)

Evetts arrived at the scene of the fire on Sunday afternoon and he later shared an update on Instagram saying his studio had been destroyed. “Well, my Sunday just took an interesting turn. I don’t know too many details as of yet, but it seems my studio is gone. I can’t get in there as it’s still on fire…. More to follow as I know.” Evetts also shared videos of the incident. One of the clips shows multiple trucks spraying down the building, which is barely visible behind the large cloud of black smoke.