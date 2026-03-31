Sepultura Unveil Heavy New Single “Beyond The Dream”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2026 - 2:51 PM

Today, Sepultura has shared the deeply resonant, “Beyond the Dream” and as a whole, the is amazing by how the harmonic instrumentation welcomes listeners to the band’s dark world before the becomes a bit louder. Also, the guitar solo is brilliant because surging riff explains why Sepultura are still capable of performing soul-shaking music. “Beyond the Dream” is a slower ditty but it bleeds heavy metal thanks to the powerful guitar playing.

While talking about the ditty, Sepultura said: “Beyond the Dream’ emerges as one of the most emblematic moments of Sepultura’s final chapter, serving as a poetic reflection of a journey shaped by decades of albums, tours, and life on the road. This previously unreleased composition fulfills a long-standing desire of the band to explore the ballad format, blending Sepultura’s identity with the melodic sensitivity of renowned collaborators. To bring this project to life, Sepultura enlisted the essential collaboration of Sérgio Britto and Tony Bellotto of Titãs—musicians who share a long history with the band and are widely recognized as specialists in the genre, as well as composers of classics such as “Polícia.’

The band adds: “The result of a direct partnership between members of Sepultura and Titãs, the song celebrates the connection between artists who share the stage and a deep passion for creation. The outcome is a piece that brings great satisfaction to everyone involved, establishing itself as both an emotional and historical milestone featured on the band’s final EP, released in this very year that marks Sepultura’s official farewell.””

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette