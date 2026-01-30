Andreas Kisser Joins Mr. Bungle For Sepultura’s “Refuse/Resist” In Brazil

Home News Steven Taylor January 30th, 2026 - 4:56 PM

Andreas Kisser, lead guitarist of the legendary Brazilian metal band Sepultura, came out to join experimental rock band Mr. Bungle in playing the hit Sepultura single “Refuse/Resist.” While not the first time Kisser has teamed up alongside Mr. Bungle, this not only marks another iconic union of metal groups but also is set in Kisser’s home country of Brazil. Videos of the performance have been uploaded online, including to Instagram.

Kisser, best known as the guitarist for Sepultura since the band’s second album, has also appeared as a guest both live and in the studio with many other bands. He previously joined Mr. Bungle for a performance of their song “Territory” in France in July 2024, a song which Mr. Bungle also had joined Sepultura founder and current Soulfly member Max Cavalera to play earlier that year in May. According to Mike Patton, vocalist of Mr. Bungle, their current South America tour will be the band’s final shows for the foreseeable future.