Sepultura Announce Final EP The Cloud Of Unknowing For April 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “The Place”

As the curtain falls on an extraordinary career spanning more than four decades, Sepultura are preparing to close their final chapter at the end of this year. With over 40 years of band history, 14 gold records,and performances across more than 80 countries, the band stands as Brazil’s uncompromising emissary to the global stage and one of today’s most influential metal bands.

Currently bringing their pioneering sound to audiences worldwide on the Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour, the question has arisen: how should Sepultura mark the end of such a monumental journey? The answer came naturally: By capturing a final creative moment and preserving it for posterity. The result is The Cloud of Unknowing EP, which is set to be released on April 24, through Nuclear Blast Records.

Also, Sepultura has shared their latest single, “The Place.” “This song deals with immigrants who have come to a place seeking refuge and start a new life. Once assimilated into a false sense of security and relentless propaganda they began to act out against what they hate about themselves. The transition begins to escape from the self hatred and the lashing out against people who believed in the same ideas. I feel the lyrics truly follow the transitions of the song. Starting with disappointment and arriving at anger,” said vocalist Derrick Green.

The Cloud of Unknowing Track List

1. All Souls Rising

2. Beyond the Dream

3. Sacred Books

4. The Place