Old Crow Medicine Show Teams Up With Molly Tuttle For Collaborative New Single “Last American Waltz”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 1:48 PM

Today, Old Crow Medicine Show has shared the gorgeous new single, “Last American Waltz” feat. Molly Tuttle, which is the latest from the band’s upcoming album, Union Made that will be released on June 5, with Hartland Records via Firebird Music. Accompanied by a music video that was filmed in the dancehall of Nashville’s American Legion, “Last American Waltz” unfolds with the kind of warmth and emotional resonance that has long defined American roots music.

“Last American Waltz’ is a love song to America in 3/4 time,” says bandleader Ketch Secor. “We wanted it to feel timeless – the kind of song that could drift across a dancehall floor at midnight or echo through an old American Legion hall after the lights come up. Having Molly Tuttle join us on this track brought even more heart and soul to the recording.”

Union Made finds the band reflecting upon the people, places and stories of a country on the brink of its 250th birthday. Inspired by Old Crow Medicine Show‘s nearly 30-year trek from the street corners of Western North Carolina to the nation’s most celebrated stages, the album is a love letter to the America that was, the America that is and the America that could be. The band has spent more than a quarter century blending the vernacular traditions of old-school America, including mountain music, bluegrass, old-time, and folk – into modern songs that continue to resonate across generations and geographies. Their music acts as a cultural bridge, connecting the past with the present.