Old Crow Medicine Show Releases New Holiday Album OCMS XMAS

Two-time Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has released their first ever holiday album, OCMS XMAS, which is out now through Hartland Records. Along with the release, the group shared a visualizer for their song “Holly Jolly Christmas,” featuring photos of the band members from Christmases of yesteryear.

Featuring just two covers and 11 originals, OCMS XMAS is decorated with seasonal spirit and string-band stomp, shining new light on Old Crow Medicine Show‘s chart-topping version of American roots music. The group will release a special limited-edition 7″ with purchase of an OCMS XMAS vinyl copy at select indie record retailers as part of this past Record Store Day Black Friday. The exclusive release features two songs not available on streaming: “Christmas In The Trenches” and “San Francisco Christmas” feat. The Secret Sisters.

This is the latest release from Old Crow Medicine Show, who celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band with the 2023 Grammy-nominated album Jubilee. Last year, the group performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and dropped the first-ever vinyl release of their debut album O.C.M.S., remastered from the original analog tapes by its original producer David Rawlings.

OCMS XMAS Tracklist

1. Breakin’ Up Xmas

2. Holly Jolly Christmas Feat. Brassville

3. Jolly Man

4. North By Northeast

5. Corn Whiskey Christmas

6. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

7. All About A Baby

8. Jinglin’ Jack Guy

9. Store-Bought Christmas

10. December 26

11. Krampus Night

12. Grandpa’s Gone

13. Bethlehem, PA