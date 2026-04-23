Old Crow Medicine Show Announces New Album Union Made For June 2026 Release, Shares New Single “My Side Of The Mountain”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 23rd, 2026 - 8:45 AM

Grammy award-winning Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show has returned with the announcement of a brand new album entitled Union Made. The record, including collaborations with Jesse Welles, Molly Tuttle, Maggie Rose and more, is set to release on June 5 via Firebird Records. The new single “My Side Of The Mountain” was written alongside the aforementioned Tuttle as well as Luke Combs and features bluegrass royalty Del McCoury and Ronnie McCoury.

Speaking on the new single, frontman Ketch Secor offered, “Molly Tuttle and I got together with Luke Combs to write this song. Both Luke and I owe a lot to the scenic town of Boone, high in the hills of westernmost North Carolina where the song is set. Another musician with deep roots in the area is Bluegrass legend Del McCoury. ‘My Side of the Mountain’ celebrates the distinct culture and sound of the Appalachian people of WNC, some of our country’s most self-reliant folk. This song is for them.”

The band is gearing up for their North American summer tour and is set to play MerleFest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina which is set to take place from April 24 through April 25. They will kick off the trek on May 14 with a show in Salina, Kansas and conclude the trip in Morgantown, West Virginia with a concert on September 20. The group will also be playing Hillberry Music Festival in Eureka Springs, Arkansas on October 9 and Moon River At Sea in Miami, Florida from November 11 through 15.

Union Made Tracklist

1. Howdy Do America ft. Jesse Welles

2. Lincoln Highway

3. My Side Of The Mountain ft. Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury & Molly Tuttle

4. Revolution Now ft. Evan Felker

5. Last American Waltz

6. Merrimack & Monitor

7. Rainbow Stew

8. Rye Whiskey

9. Beautiful Land ft. Maggie Rose & Lee Oskar

10. Lewis and Clark

11. Y’all All Come ft. John Carter Cash & Ana Cristina Cash

12. For What It’s Worth

Old Crow Medicine Show Summer 2026 Tour Dates

4/24–25 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

5/14 – Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre

5/15 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre *

5/16 – Aztec, NM @ Tico Time Bluegrass Festival

5/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

5/28 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

5/29 – Richmond, VA @ Music at Maymont +

5/30 – Columbia, SC @ Songbird Festival – Finlay Park

6/6 – Paris, TN @ Tennessee River Jam

6/19 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

6/20 – Grolloo, NL @ Holland International Blues Festival

6/25 – Prior Lake, MN @ The Great Midwest Ribfest

6/26 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts =

6/27 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre =

6/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre =

7/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Twilight Concert Series – The Gallivan Center #

7/14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center %

7/15 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center %

7/17 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky

7/18 – Emigrant, MT @ The Old Saloon

7/21 – Ketchum, ID @ Argyros Performing Arts Center

7/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

7/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^

7/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

7/26 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

7/31 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena ^^

8/2 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^^

8/5 – Erie, PA @ Rebich Investments Amphitheater **

8/6 – Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts **

8/8 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre **

8/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^^

8/14 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^^

8/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post ^^

8/28 – West Fargo, ND @ Buckaroo Festival – Lights Ampitheater

9/15 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts $

9/17 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre $

9/18 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green – Shelburne Museum $

9/19 – Hommondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff $

9/20 – Morgantown, WV @ The Metropolitan Theatre $

10/9 – Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival

11/11–15 – Miami, FL @ Moon River At Sea