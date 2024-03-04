Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 4th, 2024 - 5:29 PM

Old Crow Medicine Show released their new album Jubilee back in August and they are celebrating the achievement alongside their 25th anniversary with a new tour. The North American tour will kick off with a show in Spicewood, Texas on March 14 and will end with a New Year’s Eve show in Nashville, Tennessee.

“25 years since we first journeyed across the continent with fiddles and banjos blazing, the unstoppable spirit of Old Crow remains,” co-founder Ketch Secor commented. “Like every new year since the first, the guys and I are excited for another spin around the country. We’re grateful for the lifelong passionate love affair with our amazing audience and the incredible land we share. Come one, come all and join in our jubilee.”

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (whose most recent album City of Gold was co-written with Secor), Willie Watson and The Del McCoury Band will each perform on select shows.

OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW: 2024 TOUR DATES

March 14 – Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion

March 15 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

March 16 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom =

April 10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre ^

April 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

April 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall ^

April 13 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts ^

April 14 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

April 25 – Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest

April 26 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater *

April 27 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre &

May 10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

May 11 – Knoxville, TN @ Southern Skies Music Festival

May 24 – Charleston, SC @ Spoleto Festival USA

May 25 – Charleston, SC @ Spoleto Festival USA

May 26 – Cumberland, MD @ DelFest

June 12 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

June 13 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Virginia Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

June 14 – Escondido, CA @ Concert Hall at California Center for the Arts Escondido

June 15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

June 16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

June 18 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

June 19 – Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion *

June 20 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

June 21 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater *

June 22 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

June 23 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

July 7 – Orillia, ON @ Mariposa Folk Festival

July 9 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *

July 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ TBA *

July 11 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts *

July 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center +

July 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park %

July 17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

July 18 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company

July 19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

July 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

August 9 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

August 16 – Richmond, VA @ Maymont $

August 17 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

August 30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

September 13 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

December 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 31 – Nashville TN @ Ryman Auditorium

= with Vincent Neil Emerson

^ with Willie Watson

* with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

& with Hayes Carll and Band of Heathens

+ with The Del McCoury Band

% with The Del McCoury Band and Brennen Leigh

# with Hank Williams Jr.

$ with Town Mountain