Old Crow Medicine Show Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 6:21 PM

Today, Old Crow Medicine Show has announced The O.C.M.S. Big Iron World Tour: Back to the Roots, which is a series of intimate shows celebrating the two-time Grammy-winning band’s earliest recordings and some of the places where these songs first took shape. Kicking off on March 18, at Nashville’s historic Station Inn, the tour will find the band performing the entirety of their first two releases, O.C.M.S. and Big Iron World, in a stripped-down configuration and highlighting the songs of their foundational catalog. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 23, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since the launch of our O.C.M.S. album and 20 years since our second studio record, Big Iron World,” says the band’s frontman Ketch Secor. “Working with David Rawlings plus the presence of Gillian Welch is what really made the magic on these albums. Being a string band back in the early 2000s, well ahead of the Americana music movement, made us an odd fit in Music City. But going our own way despite the odds was the only foreseeable path for fiddles and banjos in the 21st century, and it worked. People heard it all around the world, and the doors came swinging open.”

The Back to the Roots Tour reflects a band that has helped define the modern American roots movement and continues to lead it. By returning to these songs, these rooms and this way of playing, Old Crow Medicine Show underscores what they have always done best: push tradition forward, expand the reach of string-band and folk music and remind audiences that songs built with care and conviction can last, travel and keep finding new life.

Back to the Roots Tour Dates

3/18 – Nashville, TN – Station Inn

3/19 – Boone, NC – Appalachian Theatre

3/20 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

3/21 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

3/22 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

3/31 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

April 1 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

April 2 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

April 3 – Savannah, GA – Lucas Theatre for the Arts

April 4 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

April 24–25 – Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest