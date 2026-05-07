Immersion Featuring Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Announce New Album What Is Lost Will Return For September 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “We Don’t Need Your Validation”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 6:34 PM

Today, Immersion, the electronic duo of Wire’s Colin Newman and Minimal Compact’s Malka Spigel, are excited to share their new single and video, “We Don’t Need Your Validation.” The track is the first single to be released from their album, What Is Lost Will Return, which will be out on September 4, through their own label, swim. Similar to recent Immersion songs, “We Don’t Need Your Validation” does not require a layer of knowing interpretation. It’s direct. Malka and Colin have said: “It’s not about not needing validation from those you love but about seeking validation in all the wrong places, like we say in the song.”

The upcoming album What Is Lost Will Return is the second “pure” Immersion release in as many years and heralds the third UK tour since 2024. It follows up 2025’s WTF?? and the title reflects the fact that there’s only so many times you can say “What The F*ck??” before looking beyond to see what endures. As Colin and Malka explain: “The emotion we feel the album invokes is a poignant mixture of joy and melancholy.”

What Is Lost Will Return Track List

1. Nephology

2. Breaking Free, Diversity, Evolution

3. We Don’t Need Your Validation

4. Megafauna

5. What Is Lost Will Return

6. Childsplay

7. Radio signals

8. Frequencies & Echoes