Immersion Featuring Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Team Up With Thor Harris On New Single “Rotations”

Immersion, the collaborative project between Wire’s Colin Newman and Minimal Compact’s Malka Spigel, has just released a captivating new single, “Rotations.” This latest track sees the duo joining forces with the multi-talented Thor Harris, known for his work with Swans and Shearwater, bringing a fresh, rhythmic intensity to their distinctive sound.

“Rotations” is a mesmerizing journey through layered, intricate soundscapes. The track weaves together Newman’s sharp, angular guitar lines with Spigel’s pulsating bass and synth rhythms, all underscored by Harris’s dynamic percussion. The result is a hypnotic blend of post-punk and electronic elements, creating a sound that is both innovative and deeply immersive.

Lyrically, “Rotations” explores themes of cyclic existence and perpetual motion, reflecting on the repetitive nature of life and the universe. Newman’s vocals, delivered with a sense of urgency and introspection, add a haunting dimension to the track’s expansive sonic palette.

The accompanying video for “Rotations” is a visual feast that complements the song’s intricate textures. Directed by the acclaimed artist, the video features a series of surreal, looping animations that mirror the song’s thematic focus on cycles and repetition. Abstract shapes morph and evolve in a continuous flow, creating a hypnotic visual experience that draws viewers deeper into the music.

