Immersion Featuring Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Share Moving New Single & Video “Push The Rock”

Today, Immersion, the electronic duo formed by life and art partners Colin Newman of Wire and Malka Spigel of Minimal Compact, has announced the release of “Push The Rock,” which is the latest track to be shared from their forthcoming album, WTF??, that will be out on September 26, through label swim ~.

“It’s about surviving in this messy world, we push the rock because we have no choice. The quote ‘You are the sky, everything else is just the weather’ (by Tibetan Buddhist nun and author Pema Chödrön) is simply a way to remind that we also need to look beyond the moment. In short It’s about life innit.. :).” said Immerson.

Push The Rock” arrives with a music video created by the band and Ben Newman. The striking cover image was taken while on the duo was on their 2018 U.S. tour at a place called Dinosaur, Colorado. also, Immersion will embark on a UK tour in support of the new album. In addition, the duo will host a special listening party and live conversation with John Robb at The Actors in Brighton on October 3. The event will be broadcast live on Slack City radio.