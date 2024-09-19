Immersion Featuring Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single “In The Far Away” With SUSS

In light of the upcoming tour, Immersion has shared “In The Far Away,” the first pre-release single from Nanocluster Vol. 3 featuring collaborators SUSS. As a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation fills the air with a lovely pop and jazz vibe, while the vocal performance dazzle the ears with great harmony. As for the music video, each scene shows a beautiful outdoor landscape that can make some people wanting to run free from the stresses of life.
Immersion Tour Dates
3/15 – Houston, TX – The Orange Show
3/16 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre
3/18 – Memphis, TN – The Green Room
3/19 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records
3/21 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Tiger
3/22 – Chicago, IL – Constellation
3/23 – Detroit, MI – Third Man Records Cass Corridor
3/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warehouse at Tech 25
3/26 – Columbus, OH – The Old First Presbyterian Church
3/27 – March 30 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival
3/31 – Washington, D.C. – Pie Shop
4/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
4/3 – Boston, MA – The Red Room at Cafe 939
4/4 – New York, NY – Joe’s Pub