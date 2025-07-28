Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Announce New Immersion Album WTF For September 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Use It Don’t Lose It”

Today, Immersion, the electronic duo formed by life and art partners Colin Newman of Wire and Malka Spigel of Minimal Compact, has announced their new album, WTF??, will be out on September 26, on their own label ~swim. The crafted creativity of the core unit has seen their previous projects honed down in their studio set-up, but the magic of the live moment sparked a new necessity to the sound.

Also, the album musically catches a moment by reacting to the apocalyptic madness of these times and trying to come to terms with it. The songs snapshot these uncertain days adding another layer of humanity to the music and another level of “what the fuck??”

To mark the announcement, the band has shared the album’s lead single, “Use It Don’t Lose It,” along with an accompanying music video created by the band and Ben Newman. While describing the track, the band says: “Use It Don’t Lose It’ is an expression of us both together, saying the same thing for ourselves and for others. The words are so direct they need no explanation. Anyone could join in with the chanting!”

WTF?? TackList

1. Defiance

2. Use It Don’t Lose It

3. It’s A Long Way To Brooklyn

4. Timeline

5. How To Be

6. Change Of Use

7. Push the Rock

8. On The Longest Day