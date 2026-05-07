Four Chord Music Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Knocked Loose, Motion City Soundtrack, Boys Like Girls & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 5:10 PM

Four Chord Music Festival is officially back and bigger than ever. Returning to Pittsburgh proper for the first time in several years, Four Chord Music Festival 12, Presented by Smartpunk, will take over F.N.B. Stadium, which is the home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, 2026. The event will be delivering a stacked and genre-spanning lineup that reflects the full spectrum of modern punk and alternative music. For tickets and more information, click here.

Performing at the event will be Knocked Loose, Motion City Soundtrack, Boys Like Girls, We Came As Romans, HayWire, Thousand Below, Pierce The Veil, MayDay Parade, Mom Jeans, Cartel, Finch, Driveways, Hit The Lights and other talents souls.

Praised as “stealing the show for this year’s festival circuit” by The Mirror, Four Chord continues to evolve without losing the community-driven spirit that made it a destination event. This year’s edition brings together a dynamic mix of post-hardcore, punk, emo, alternative standouts and uniting influential acts and rising voices across two packed days. With a lineup that brings together established favorites and rising acts, Four Chord Music Festival 12 highlights the breadth of today’s punk and alternative landscape, spanning styles, sounds, and generations.

“I just love the city of Pittsburgh. It possesses a resilience and a charm that matches the people who live here. My love for punk rock started at the very location where we are bringing the festival back; my first ever Warped Tour was in this very space, the event will bringing it back is a full-circle moment. F.N.B. Stadium is a beautiful location near the confluence of Pittsburgh’s 3 downtown rivers, offering one of the most picturesque concert experiences,” said Festival founder Rishi Bahl.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi