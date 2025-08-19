Motion City Soundtrack Release New Animated Video For “Your Days Are Numbered” Featuring Mat Kerekes

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Motion City Soundtrack is back and they are making some of their fans feel something again. Known for transmuting complex human emotions into hooky pop-punk charm, today the band has shared the sobering rock ballad, “Your Days Are Numbered,” which is the latest preview of their first new album in ten years, The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World is that will be out on September 19, through Epitaph.

Instead of relying solely on the nostalgia of their multi-decade run and for the new collection of songs, MCS challenged themselves to reach outside of their collective comfort zone. In that spirit, the moody new track features an impassioned cameo from Mat Kerekes (Citizen) that MCS frontman Justin Pierre describes as “fucking brutal.”

While talking about the ditty, Motion City Soundtrack said: “Your Days Are Numbered’ is a special song for us. It’s one we carried with us as a band for a long time, letting it grow until it was ready to be shared. The last few years have been hard on all of us personally, with the loss of family members and loved ones. Releasing this song now feels like the right time and a sad but powerful anthem we needed to put into the world.”

The band adds: “Jesse reached out to his friend Mat Kerekes (Citizen) to see if he’d be interested in singing on a track. He said yes, so we sent him a few options we thought might fit, while also pushing around some other ideas. But Mat immediately gravitated toward this one, telling us, ‘It really resonates with me,’ and then jokingly added, ‘and I’m emo.’ He wasn’t kidding and the raw emotion he brought to ‘Your Days Are Numbered’ is something we truly love.”