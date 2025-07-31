We Came As Romans Releases New Haunting Single “Where Did You Go”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 31st, 2025 - 9:40 PM

Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On July 30, 2025, the band, We Came As Romans, released a new single, “Where Did You Go.” The new single is the fourth release for their upcoming album, All Is Beautiful….Because We’re Doomed. Their new album is set to release Aug. 22 via Sharptone Records. The frontman for the band, Dave Stephens, speaks about the new single. “Where did you go was one of the final songs we wrote for the album, and it came together in a way that just felt special,” said Stephens. “From the first few notes, we knew it had a completely different energy— way moodier than anything we’d done so far on the record. Where Did You Go? is about the haunting feeling of being left without answers. It’s about losing a part of yourself. When we wrote it, we were reflecting on a version of ourselves we felt disconnected from—the parts of ourselves we used to believe in, the ones with better habits, more clarity, more hope. The production instantly brought me back to nights of driving around at night when I was younger and gave me this overwhelming feeling of nostalgia for a time when life felt a lot simpler. The nostalgia is real, but so is the growth that comes with asking yourself those hard questions.”

The new single is like a rock song with vocals that seem like screams sometimes. The drums are very prominent throughout the song and are also pretty fast at times. The new single was also released with a video. The new video is black and white and the lyrics also appear throughout the song. The video is mostly going through caves, but at one point, it does show the moon.