St. Vincent Joins Dave Matthews Band For Cover Of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” At Riverbeat Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 6:40 PM

According to Consequence.net, Dave Matthews Band brought St.Vincent onstage for a Talking Heads at Riverbeat Music Festival in Memphis over the weekend St. Vincent joined the band for a rendition of “Burning Down the House,” which is a song from Talking Heads’ 1983 album, Speaking in Tongues. The song has been a go-to for DMB, but they have not performed it for 45 concerts, according to Jam Bands. Dave Matthews Band last played “Burning Down the House” at their 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DMB Gorge Crew (@dmbgc)

Along with covering Talking Heads, St. Vincent also sat in for a performance of DMB’s “Spoon,” from 1998’s Before These Crowded Streets,before taking over the vocal part sung by Alanis Morissette on the album version. The artist and Talking Heads’ David Byrne are regular collaborators. The two first came together for the 2012 album, Love This Giant, St. Vincent‘s vocal appearances across Byrne’s Who Is the Sky? and a 2023 cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Chemical Love.” The two got back together at New Orleans Jazz Fest last month, joining each others’ set.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman