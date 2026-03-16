St. Vincent Joins Alanis Morissette Onstage For “You Oughta Know” At SXSW

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 12:52 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, one of the big name events at the music portion of SXSW 2026 was a celebration of Spotify’s 20th anniversary at Stubb’s with Alanis Morissette, Ella Langley and a DJ set from St. Vincent on the lineup. In addition to DJing, Annie Clark was also a surprise guest during Alanis’ set by coming out to join Alanis on a rendition of her iconic 1995 hit, “You Oughta Know.”

To help share the magical moment, an audience member went on Instagram to post a clip of both ladies performing “You Oughta Know” with the following captions: “Alanis Morissette invited St. Vincent onstage to perform a truly volcanic version of Alanis’ hit song ‘You Oughta Know’ at SXSW.”

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Clark also joined Norah Jones the next day for a live recording of her Norah Jones is Playing Along podcast. On another note, Alanis is playing Marshfield, MA’s Levitate Festival in July and she also has shows lined up in Mexico and Europe. St. Vincent is playing Willie Nelson’s SXSW-adjacent Luck Reunion this week and also has orchestral shows throughout the spring and summer.