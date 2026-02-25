St. Vincent Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Orchestral Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 8:39 PM

According to Consequence, St. Vincent has announced a special run of U.S. orchestral performances set for summer 2026, offering fans a rare chance to hear her music reimagined in a grand, symphonic setting. The newly revealed dates will see her collaborating with full orchestras, presenting a stripped-back yet expansive take on her catalog that emphasizes composition, dynamics and emotional range.

The orchestral run begins in June with a performance in Pittsburgh, where St. Vincent will appear alongside the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Later in the summer, she will bring the concept to Los Angeles for a highly anticipated show at the Hollywood Bowl, backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Rather than a traditional tour routing, these dates are designed as special engagements, highlighting the scale and intention behind the orchestral format.

St. Vincent has long been known for reshaping her songs in live settings, and these performances continue that approach in a more dramatic and immersive way. Songs from across her career are expected to be reinterpreted with sweeping arrangements, giving familiar material new weight and texture while preserving the sharp songwriting at the core of her work.

The orchestral dates follow years of constant reinvention from the artist, who has moved fluidly between rock, pop, experimental and theatrical modes throughout her career. This summer run underscores her interest in challenging expectations and expanding how her music can exist beyond standard band arrangements. With limited dates and carefully chosen venues, the Summer 2026 orchestral performances are positioned as events rather than routine tour stops. For fans, the shows promise a distinct and elevated live experience that highlights St. Vincent’s versatility and continued artistic curiosity.

Photo credit: Sam Pittman

Tour Dates

June 4 – Boston, MA – Boston Symphony Hall with Boston Pops Orchestra

June 25 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center At Wolf Trap with National Symphony Orchestra

June 27 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Jazz Festival 2026

June 28 – Montréal, QC – Festival International De Jazz De Montreal 2026

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl with Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Anoushka Shankar