ShoalsFest 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Jason Isbell, Jeff Tweedy, Drive-By Truckers & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 1:50 PM

Jason Isbell has announced the fifth edition of ShoalsFest, which will make its return to McFarland Park in Florence, Alabama on October 3 – 4. The two-day festival boasts a lineup of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jeff Tweedy, S.G. Goodman, Willow Avalon & Steve Trash. Isbell will also perform with the Drive-By Truckers and perform their 2003 album, Decoration Day in its entirety. For tickets and information, click here.

This year’s Shoalsfest is proud to support the local effort to bring Nuçi’s Space to the Shoals. Nuçi’s Space is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit based in Athens, GA. Their mission is to prevent suicide. With a focus on musicians, Nuçi’s Space advocates for and helps to alleviate the suffering of those living with a brain illness and fights to end the stigma of mental illness. To accomplish their mission, Nuçi’s Space maintains a health and resource center for musicians and offers programs and services in three main areas: Health & Wellness, Musicians Services and Youth Support.

Some of these programs include access to low-cost professional counseling, suicide prevention training, and various support groups through their Health & Wellness programs. Their facility provides affordable rehearsal space, a recording studio, gear rental and sales, and a music venue to showcase local talent and support all musicians. Their Youth Support programs include an award-winning camp experience, Camp Amped, year-round programming, and the development of the next generation of aspiring musicians.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela