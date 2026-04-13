Hayley Williams Invites Jason Isbell Onstage In New York For Collaborative Performance Of “Cover Me Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 12:16 PM

According to readdork.com, during her first solo tour, Hayley Williams welcomed Jason Isbell to the stage at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom for a joint performance of his track, “Cover Me Up”. On social media, an audience member filmed the magical moment with the captions reading: “#HayleyWilliams brought out Jason Isbell to perform ‘Cover Me Up’ on night three of #EgoDeathinNewYork”.

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Williams is currently touring for her recent solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party and the Isbell collaboration took place on the last of a three-night stint at the venue. Throughout the tour, Williams has been inviting surprise guests to join her on stage and earlier in the New York run, H2O’s Toby Morse made an appearance, while actor Meghann Fahy, who is known for her roles on Broadway and in White Lotus, also featured as a guest across the dates.