Jason Isbell Reunites with Drive-By Truckers and Announce First Performance Together in Almost 20 Years on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Home News Ajala Fields November 13th, 2025 - 10:54 PM

After a busy year of releasing his album, Foxes in the Snow and his track, “Should I Go Missing”, Jason Isbell is following it up by reuniting with his former bandmates in Drive-By Truckers for their first official performance together in nearly 20 years. (Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley came out during Isbell’s Shoalsfest ‘21 set, but it was a “surprise.”) It will happen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 2 to help celebrate their release of the box set of The Definitive Decoration Day, according to BrooklynVegan.

“Although we have always remained friends with Jason, and honestly he and I are closer now than ever, this is our first ‘announced’ appearance together in nearly 20 years,” says Drive-By Trucker’s Patterson Hood. “I consider Decoration Day to be our masterpiece, and he was such an integral part of that album that it’s wonderful that he’s able to join us in celebrating this release. Colbert has always been our favorite, so we are really psyched to be on his show again, with our previous appearance being the week of the election in 2016. This is a rare treat for us (and you).”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz