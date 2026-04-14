Hayley Williams and Jeff Tweedy Join Forces on a Live Cover of Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s “Ffunny Ffrends” on Colbert

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 14th, 2026 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams and Jeff Tweedy delivered a rare collaboration on late night television, joining forces for a live cover that bridged indie rock generations. The performance aired on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where the two artists reimagined a cult favorite. Backed by Williams’ band, the rendition highlighted both performers’ distinctive styles while honoring the song’s offbeat charm.

Taking on “Ffunny Ffrends,” originally by Unknown Mortal Orchestra, the duo leaned into the track’s hazy, lo-fi roots while subtly reshaping it for a live audience. Williams brought a bright yet controlled vocal presence, while Jeff Tweedy added a grounded, understated tone that complemented her delivery. The chemistry between the two was evident, with the arrangement allowing space for both voices to breathe rather than overpower one another.

According to Pitchfork, the performance took place during a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where Tweedy also appeared in a pre-show interview segment. The appearance marked another stop in an active period for both artists, each currently touring and collaborating across projects.

What really made it click was how relaxed everything felt. Instead of going big for TV, the performance had an easy, almost jam-session vibe that let the song speak for itself. Hayley Williams kept things steady and expressive, while Tweedy brought a laid-back presence that balanced it out nicely. It ended up feeling less like a polished TV spot and more like two musicians just enjoying playing a great song together.