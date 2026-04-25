Wednesday Joins Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood On Collaborative New Single & Video “The Forks Of Cypress”

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 25th, 2026 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Indie rock band Wednesday delivered a memorable live moment in Portland when they welcomed a special guest for a beloved cover. During their set, the group teamed up with Patterson Hood to perform a rendition of a classic power pop anthem. The collaboration turned an already anticipated show into something uniquely celebratory and nostalgic.

The performance took place at Revolution Hall, where Wednesday brought Hood onstage midway through their set. Together, they tackled September Gurls, the iconic track originally written by Alex Chilton for Big Star. The song has long been a staple of indie and alternative circles, and Wednesday have occasionally included it in their live shows. But this version stood out thanks to Hood’s presence and connection to the band.

According to Stereogum, the collaboration felt especially fitting given Hood’s ties to Portland, making the hometown appearance an organic addition to the evening. The performance highlighted the shared musical lineage between Wednesday and Hood, whose work with Drive-By Truckers has influenced a generation of roots and indie artists. Their chemistry onstage translated into a warm and loose interpretation that honored the original while embracing the spontaneity of a live setting.

Fans in attendance were treated to a rare crossover moment, blending Wednesday’s rising indie presence with Hood’s veteran songwriting legacy. The cover also served as a reminder of Big Star’s enduring influence, as “September Gurls” continues to resonate across decades and genres.