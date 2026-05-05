Of Montreal Shares Resilient New Single & Video “Already Dreaming”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 2:00 PM

Of Montreal has announced their landmark 20th studio album, aethermead is due out June 5, through Polyvinyl Record Co. and the art-punk lead single “When” went to widespread critical acclaim as well. Wrestling with an emotional cavalcade of confusion, frustration and bitterness to passion, desire and healing it is something of a breakup record. But more importantly, it’s an account of personal rebirth.

Kevin Barnes (he/she/they) unfurls another layer with the robust and dreamy jangle of the second album cut, “Already Dreaming”. Beautifully directed by his daughter Beatrice Barnes, who is currently enrolled in film school, the accompanying video fearlessly bares the raw vulnerability and trepid hope experienced just before Kevin’s romantic split, which landed him near her back in New York City.

“My vision for this music video was inspired by ’60s films and surrealist media. Listening to the song, I immediately saw a surrealist dream-like treatment centered around yearning and isolation in someone else’s presence. Stuck in a dilapidated house, an unhappy couple lives in conflict. One desperately fighting for the other’s attention while the other repels every effort,” said Beatrice Barnes.

“I wrote this song while still living in Vermont,” explains Kevin. “I can see now that it was a sad augury for the end of my 8 year relationship and the close of that important chapter of my life. As sad as the song is, it does point to new beginnings and the blind hopefulness inherent in ripping it up and starting again. Working with Beatrice on the music video was a dream. I loved watching her do her directorial thing. One of the main reasons I moved to NYC was to be closer to her and it felt really special to be able to collaborate on an art project together.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela.