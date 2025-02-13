Of Montreal Announces 20th Anniversary Reissue Of The Sunlandic Twins For March 2025 Release Featuring Unearthed Bonus Track “Family Nouveau”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2025 - 5:25 PM

Art-rock band Of Montreal have announced the 20th anniversary remastered vinyl amd special digital package reissue of their seminal album, The Sunlandic Twins (20th Anniversary Edition,) which is due out on March 14, through Polyvinyl Record Co. Celebrating the occasion, the band has shared the new 2025 Remaster of their beloved hit single “Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games,” which was recently featured on Song Exploder, alongside a new Hi-Definition 4K rendering of its classic music video and the newly uncovered album B-Side “Family Nouveau,” that was originally released as a Bonus EP track.

Originally released in April 2005, The Sunlandic Twins marked a significant turning point for Of Montreal by showcasing Barnes’ evolving songwriting and a shift towards a more electronic and dance-oriented sound. It became the band’s most commercially successful album to date and set Barnes on a path to becoming one of the most influential songwriters in independent pop music.

Of Montreal continues to perform across the globe by gracing festival stages at Coachella, Sasquatch!, Pitchfork Music Festival and beyond, while also amassing hundreds of millions of streams worldwide.

The Sunlandic Twins Track List

Part 1

1. Requiem for O.M.M.2 (Remastered 2025)

2. I Was Never Young (Remastered 2025)

3. Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games (Remastered 2025)

4. Forecast Fascist Future (Remastered 2025)

5. So Begins Our Alabee (Remastered 2025)

6. Our Spring Is Sweet Not Fleeting (Remastered 2025)

7. The Party’s Crashing Us (Remastered 2025)

8. Knight Rider (Remastered 2025)

9. I Was A Landscape in Your Dream (Remastered 2025)

10. Death of a Shade of a Hue (Remastered 2025)

11. Oslo in the Summertime (Remastered 2025)

12. October is Eternal (Remastered 2025)

13. The Repudiated Immortals (Remastered 2025)

Part 2

1. Art Snob Solutions

2. The Actor’s Opprobrium

3. Keep Sending Me Black Fireworks

4. Everyday Feels Like Sunday

5. Family Nouveau

6. Psychotic Feeling

7. Kristiansand

8. Micro University

9. Subtest Read, Nothing New

10. Noir Blues to Tinnitus

Part 3

1. Forecast Fascist Future (IQU Remix)

2. The Party’s Crashing Us (I Am The World Trade Center Remix)

3. Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games (Broken Spindles Remix)

4. I Was A Landscape In Your Dream (Grizzly Bear Remix)

5. Requiem for O.M.M.2 (United State of Electronica Remix)

6. I Was Never Young (Supersystem Remix)

7. Forecast Fascist Future (Demix)

8. Daniel [Bat For Lashes Cover]

9. Crazy For You But Not That Crazy [The Magnetic Fields Cover]

10. Whale Horn

11. Hypnotic Agents [Unreleased Blikk Fang Track]

12. Little Bird [Beach Boys Cover]

13. Back To School [Royal Trux Cover]

Part 4

1. Intro (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

2. Wraith Pinned To The Mist And Other Games (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

3. I Was Never Young (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

4. Suffer For Fashion (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

5. Forecast Fascist Future (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

6. Old People In The Cemetery (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

7. jamzzzings/B.P’s band intros (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

8. My British Tour Diary (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

9. Requiem for O.M.M 2 (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

10. She’s A Rejector (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

11. Rapture Rapes The Muses (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

12. Oslo In The Summertime (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

13. Cato As A Pun (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

14. Bunny Ain’t No Kind Of Rider (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

15. Disconnect The Dots (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

16. Party’s Crashing Us (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

17. So Begins Our Alabee (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela