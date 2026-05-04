Hayley Williams Briefly Covers Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” During “Good Ol’ Days” Performance In Austin

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 3:29 PM

According to NME.com, Hayley Williams is currently out on her Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party world tour, in support of her recent solo album of the same name and last night she returned to Austin’s Moody Theater, where she performed Fleetwood Mac’s hit song, “Silver Springs”. Midway through “Good ‘Ol Days”,which itself references Stevie Nicks‘ witchy ways with the line: “I’m not Stevie, I won’t hex ya”, Williams performed the iconic “Silver Springs” chorus.

It is something the artist also did at an earlier gig in Silver Spring, Maryland, which is the place that inspired the track’s title. Williams has often praised Nicks for paving the way for women in rock. In 2024, she responded to Paramore being “one of only two bands that include women” in a most-streamed rock acts chart, with Fleetwood Mac being the second. While she said she was “beyond honored,” she added that in her lifetime, she hoped to see “more women, more LGBTQ+, and black/brown talent” on the list.

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;Williams also responded to a fan who asked if she ever got the chance to meet Nicks and she explained that she has and the vocalist was “everything you hope her to be,” adding: “There isn’t a world in which I come close to their magic, but she and Christine [McVie] make me feel proud to be considered a woman in rock.”