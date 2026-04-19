Olivia Rodrigo Makes Surprise Appearance During Addison Rae’s Coachella Set to Perform “Headphones On” and “Drop Dead”

Home News Akeem Ivory April 19th, 2026 - 9:57 AM

Olivia Rodrigo became the latest pop star to make a surprise appearance at Coachella, during Addison Rae’s Saturday afternoon set the two also joined forces for a collaborative performance of Rae’s “Headphones On”Rodrigo also debuted new single “Drop Dead” live for the first time. Serving as the lead single to Rodrigo’s upcoming third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love set to release June 12th. This marked Rodrigo’s second appearance at Coachella, following her 2024 guest spot during No Doubt’s reunion set.

While performing “Headphones On” during her Weekend 2 set on Saturday (April 18), Rae paused after the lyric “I compare myself to the new It Girl,” and Rodrigo appeared. Rodrigo addressed the audience, saying, “Coachella, how much do we love Miss Addison?” Rae replied, “Oh my God, I might just drop dead,” referencing the new single.

“Drop Dead” was released on Friday with a music video directed by Petra Collins, in a recent interview with Vogue, the singer teased that the upcoming album might take on a different direction compared to her past albums. “It’s very varied,” Rodrigo said in the video interview linked here. “I really wanted to figure out a way to kind of write about joy in this album. I feel like my last two albums are very, rightfully so, kind of angsty and heartbroken. Just as a creative endeavor and also ’cause I was experiencing a lot of joy in my life, I wanted to figure out how to inject that into the songs that I was making.