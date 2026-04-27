Korn Share Cinematic New Video For “Reward The Scars”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 6:03 PM

Today, Korn returned has with “Reward the Scars,” which is their first new music in over four years. The song arrives alongside a new music video created in partnership with Diablo® IV: Lord of Hatred™, marking the beginning of a new chapter for one of the most influential and enduring bands of the past three decades. Written during recent studio sessions, “Reward the Scars” stands as a fully realized Korn record that continues the band’s legacy of confronting pain, survival and transformation with a clarity and intensity few acts have matched.

While the song found a natural home within the world of Diablo, it originated from the band’s own creative process and signals the next phase of their evolution.“I’ve played Diablo for years, so getting to step into that world creatively felt natural,” said Jonathan Davis. “I’ve always connected to the darkness in the game and the idea of confronting what lives beneath the surface—that’s something Korn has explored in our music from the beginning. ‘Reward the Scars’ came out of our own writing sessions as a new Korn song, and it became clear pretty quickly that it was a natural fit for Diablo.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock