Korn Releases First New Song in 4 Years “Reward The Scars” for Diablo IV Video Game

Home News Akeem Ivory April 23rd, 2026 - 9:27 PM

Seemingly out of nowhere, Korn is back dropping a fiery new song titled “Reward the Scars,” since 2022. This arrives as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred expansion pack. Directly inspired by the video game, the song is loaded with Korn signatures, including massive grooves, grinding bass lines and atmospheric guitar work. Jonathan Davis’ vocals, meanwhile, alternate between a sinister croon and a furious growl.

It all begins with militaristic drum rolls and meaty guitar noise before bounding into a classically spiky Korn groove. Jonathan Davis lurks into the verses with tremolo-heavy mewling before hitting what seems like a gamer-styled command (“Help me free the ones I saved / I can’t walk the path that’s laid”).

Korn’s last album Requiem The band have been working on a follow-up in some fashion for years, but the record is reportedly still in the works. More recently, they’ve also got a sprawling European headlining tour booked for the fall. Their first non-festival tour of the region in over a decade.

The Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred expansion pack is expected to drop in full for various gaming platforms on April 28th. You’ll find more game info here.